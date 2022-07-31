Despite not having coach Kath Evans on the sidelines, Kiewa-Sandy Creek kept their cool against Chiltern to defeat the Swans by 32 goals on Saturday.
Team manager Allie Cassidy stepped up to take the reins in Evans' absence, with Darcy Aumont playing well in her 100th A-grade game for the club.
Ava Kennett was also among the best performers for the home side.
"Everyone stepped up," Hawks' captain Rebecca Evans said.
"We all have input, so we were able to give each other feedback and work on things throughout the quarter time breaks.
"It was a tough game, the score definitely didn't reflect how hard of a game it was."
In other TDNA matches, Mitta United claimed its 13th win of the season after downing Yackandandah 45-36.
Beechworth defeated Barnawartha, Tallangatta toppled Rutherglen, Thurgoona were too strong for Wahgunyah and Dederang Mt Beauty pipped Wodonga Saints.
