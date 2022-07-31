The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeats Chiltern in Tallangatta and District netball

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 31 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:53am
Ava Kennett helped the Hawks to a win against the Swans on the weekend.

Despite not having coach Kath Evans on the sidelines, Kiewa-Sandy Creek kept their cool against Chiltern to defeat the Swans by 32 goals on Saturday.

