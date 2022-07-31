FARRER MP Sussan Ley wants to see more detail before saying whether she will support a referendum that would embed an Indigenous Voice in the constitution.
While fellow Border politician, Indi MP, Helen Haines has reaffirmed her support for the concept.
They were commenting after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the wording for the constitutional vote, which will be the first since 1999, when Australians rejected becoming a republic.
The question to be put in the referendum will state: "Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"
Ms Ley was asked in Perth on Saturday if she personally supported individual Voices.
"I want to see the detail," she replied.
"I want to see something that unites Australians and doesn't divide them."
Ms Ley flagged various issues with the operation of a Voice which would advise the federal parliament on Indigenous matters.
"How would the body be constituted?" she said.
"Who would participate in it? How would it work in practice?"
Dr Haines supported the Uluru Statement to have a Voice, in her first speech to parliament and reiterated her advocacy on Sunday.
"Cultural recognition of Indigenous Australians is well past due," she said.
"Enshrining a First Nations Voice in the constitution is a crucial first step to addressing the dispossession and systematic disempowerment of First Nations people."
Dr Haines said she had been briefed by Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney about the government's plans for the referendum.
"I welcome the announcement from the Prime Minister this weekend on the substance of the question," she said.
"I look forward to engaging further with the government on what the process will look like.
"It is an important first step but there is still much more work to do.
"The most important voices are those of First Nations Australians, to whom I will listen deeply as we move forward in this important process."
A date for the referendum is to be determined but Mr Albanese wants it held within this term of parliament.
The last referendum, related to Indigenous matters in 1967, was carried by large margins in Farrer and Indi.
It allowed the Commonwealth to enact laws for Aboriginal people and removed the prohibition on counting Indigenous people in federal or states censuses.
