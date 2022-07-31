The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indi MP Helen Haines tests positive to COVID, will miss Parliament

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:16am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ISOLATING: Indi MP Helen Haines says she is disappointed she will miss the debate on the government's Climate Change Bill because of COVID.

Indi voters will have their MP absent from Parliament this week with Helen Haines contracting COVID.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.