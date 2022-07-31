Indi voters will have their MP absent from Parliament this week with Helen Haines contracting COVID.
She announced via a Facebook post on Sunday night that she would miss this week's sitting after testing positive and entering isolation at the weekend.
Advertisement
Dr Haines has mild symptoms and had received her fourth vaccination.
"I have informed the Speaker and the relevant people in Canberra that I will be absent from proceedings," she wrote.
"I know many people who have had COVID already will relate to the disappointment of cancelling plans that you were looking forward to. It is a reality which we must all deal with.
"As I am feeling OK, I will be doing my best to keep up my existing commitments online where possible, and to stay informed with what is happening in Parliament."
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.