WATCHING jellyfish swarm above you can be strangely calming.
The pulsating gelatinous sea creatures are mesmerizing en masse; like fish but in far fancier kit.
Advertisement
They move effortlessly.
They are in no hurry to get from point A to point B.
There are no collisions despite their flamboyant design with all of the extra bits and bobs, tags and tentacles.
There's no tooting or tutting!
Unlike most of us, they seem to have really mastered mindfulness too.
Observing the jellyfish from below, you can easily sit tight and take it all in; all morning if you have time.
It's only the sting of human eyes watching you and awaiting their turn in the cylindrical barrel viewing platform at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium that may send you away prematurely.
Sharing is caring, however.
You can always ogle scores of other species of jellyfish from different vantage points.
The aquarium's $1.5 million permanent jellyfish exhibition, Ocean Invaders, features three interactive zones across 300 square metres under dazzling lights.
Having only opened at Sea Life in late 2019, it's possible to have missed it entirely given the global pandemic and multiple Melbourne lockdowns.
Like many zoos and attractions, the aquarium ran livestreams of their exhibits when it couldn't open to the public.
However, there is nothing like the awe of seeing the real deal up close.
There are no collisions despite their flamboyant design with all of the extra bits and bobs, tags and tentacles. There's no tooting or tutting! Unlike most of us, they seem to have really mastered mindfulness too
Exiting the aquarium to join the CBD throng, it's as though life has largely returned to new-normal in the capital.
Few wear face masks on public transport; peeling stickers stating masks are mandatory being the only hint of a pandemic at all.
With COVID-19 almost out of sight and mind on the streets, it's still savaging health, industry and workplace resources.
Advertisement
Sadly, Australia is nearing 12,000 COVID-related deaths, as one in 12 public hospital beds across Australia is filled by someone with the virus.
Up until Sunday, the nation recorded three straight days of 100-plus deaths related to the virus!
On Friday, Australia recorded 44,203 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours with the nation's caseload now nudging 10 million.
The hospital system nationwide was juggling 5122 patients with COVID-19, including 162 in ICU.
Shockingly, the alarming data comes with a new COVID-19 variant on the horizon.
Advertisement
The World Health Organisation has declared the BA.2.75 as a variant of interest, which is to say the world's health experts will be watching its spread closely.
But the variant has not yet been declared a concern.
Preliminary analysis suggests this variant has eight extra changes on its spike protein when compared to its Omicron predecessor.
If the strain proves to be vaccine evasive, then there is a high chance that it will be elude immunity from previous infections too. Fingers crossed it's not another Delta-like variant.
Meantime, all we can do it stay informed and play it safe while living our lives.
When it all gets on top of us, however, seek out solace in nature or awe wherever you can find it.
Advertisement
Make a beeline for the aquarium!
The pet shop fish display may even do the trick!!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.