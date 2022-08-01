Wodonga Raiders' coach Terry Burgess hopes the North East Border Female Football League's recent Indigenous game is just the first of many.
Held at Birallee Park on Sunday, the Raiders and Panthers were treated to a pre-game Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony to mark the occasion.
"Getting the opportunity to learn a bit about the history of the Indigenous people in the local area was great," Burgess said.
"The ceremony pre-game was topped off by a fantastic game of footy between the two teams.
"Hopefully the league can get on board next year to have an entire round dedicated for it, and hopefully it creates some awareness and opportunities down the track for Indigenous girls to play the sport."
Lavington Female Football Club president Scott Curphey agreed it was a step in the right direction.
"The Raiders' Indigenous jumpers looked great and they held a really good event," Curphey said.
The hosts pipped the Panthers by four points after trailing by nine points at half-time.
With Raiders in top spot on the ladder by percentage to the second placed Panthers, the sides will now meet again this weekend as the league's finals series gets under way.
"There wasn't much in it all day and there hasn't been between the two teams all year," Burgess said.
"We go into the finals series expecting pretty much the same.
"Finals always brings out the best in teams and as we get down to the pointy end there's a little more importance on them. They're the ones to want to play well in."
Curphey admitted the Panthers will be out to level the score, with the winner booking themselves a place in the open women's decider.
"All of the girls are keen to make amends now," he said.
"So far this year we've had a 24-point win against them, then they had a 16-point win and now a four point win.
"It's setting up for a very good finals series."
All finals clashes will be played at the Lavington Sports Ground this Sunday, with third placed Wangaratta Rovers meeting fourth placed Murray Felines in an elimination semi-final.
The last time the league was able to crown premiers was back in 2019.
Wodonga Raiders and Lavington got within sight of the decider last year, before Covid forced the cancellation of the grand final.
"Three years doesn't seem like a long time, but when you haven't had an opportunity to complete a season for three years, it is a long time in sport," Burgess said.
"Hopefully all things going ok, we'll get an opportunity to complete this season and that will be great for the girls."
The league's under-14s and under-17s will also get their finals series under way this weekend.
