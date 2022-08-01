A campaign group has revealed rents in the North East have spiked by more than 10 per cent and called on the federal government to focus on new social and affordable housing projects.
Everybody's Home, which represents 150 social and affordable housing organisations, said the compounding impact of increasing rents and stagnant wages was "smashing living standards" and putting people at risk of homelessness.
The groups calls - which come on the eve of Homelessless Week - were echoed by the Salvation Army and the St Vincent de Paul Society which also released alarming figures pointing to a crisis on both sides of the border.
Everybody's Home spokeswoman Kate Colvin said housing rental costs in the North East had risen 10.1 per cent in three years, with the average rent on July 28 for the region at $400.58. The figures were sourced from SQM Research data.
"We know that rental stress is the gateway to homelessness," Ms Colvin said. "When you combine surging rents with flat wages, you put people in a financial vice. For the past three years that vice has been tightening."
The St Vincent de Paul Society revealed 897 people sought assistance from Vinnies members across the Albury region over the past year with 89 per cent seeking support due to a shortage of food, and 44 per cent experiencing housing stress.
"The cost of housing is a huge concern at the moment, particularly in regional areas, so we would like to see a long-term approach to address the issue," society NSW chief executive Jack de Groot said.
Salvation Army general manager of homelessness Jed Donoghue said the organisation helped more than 95,000 people homeless people last year and that the crisis in rural areas was critical.
"We are seeing more people in rural areas seeking our help because there simply aren't enough places up for rent," Dr Donoghue said.
Ms Colvin said: "The recent change of government represents an opportunity for a reset. Jim Chalmers and Anthony Albanese have been clear that public spending should expand the economy.
"Social housing meets that objective."
Meanwhile, the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW has called on Albury residents to take action during Homelessness Week by signing up and fundraising as part of the NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout on Friday, August 19.
Participants will sleep out at the Nagle Centre on the same night as communities from across the state with all funds raised remaining in the local area to support programs and services operated by the society.
