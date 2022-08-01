As many as 20 central Wodonga homes were left without water on Monday due to a burst main.
North East Water crews were called to a large water main break on Lawrence Street, near the corner of Murphy and Beardmore streets, at around 12pm.
Water flooded across a large section of the road because of the issue, which took several hours to resolve.
"Around 15 to 20 customers have had their water supply interrupted as a result," a North East Water spokesperson said.
"This section of main is scheduled for replacement in our water main renewal program.
"We thank customers and the community for their patience while we make the necessary repairs to this critical infrastructure."
Crews finished work on the main about 7pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
