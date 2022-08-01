THOSE wanting to help the Border's Dunroamin Animal Rescue through can and bottle recycling can now leave their containers in a bin dedicated to the service.
The move follows troublemakers taking bags of cans from the front yard of a Dunroamin volunteer foster carer's home between Sunday night and on Monday morning and dumping them in a nearby lane.
Lavington Return and Earn depot operator Heather Goesch collects the bags weekly from the East Albury address with the 10-cent refunds aiding Dunroamin which assists abandoned or neglected dogs and cats.
Ms Goesch said the theft of the cans prompted her to set up a large dedicated bin at her Catherine Crescent site to help Dunroamin.
"We believe in their cause and don't want a repeat of that," she said.
Up to 20 per cent of the swiped cans were missing, with their overall worth estimated to have been around the $200 mark.
The donation of containers to Dunroamin generated $2500 in 2021 and has already resulted in $5000 being raised this year.
The money goes towards costs, such as veterinary bills, that result from tending to dogs such as Daniher who was rescued from a property at Gundagai last week.
The four year-old Staffordshire bull terrier has been neglected to such an extent his bones are visible beneath his skin.
He has put on some weight over recent days but faces a lengthy period of fighting back to his standard weight.
He's been named for former footballer and motor neurone disease fighter Neale Daniher to salute his determination to play on.
Direct monetary donations to Dunroamin can be made at WAW Bank via BSB803070 and account number 100131829.
