"About 60 per cent of our sales are in wholesale to Melbourne and Sydney restaurants and shops and the rest to private customers through mail lists. I'm a hands-on person, I like to be there and do it and be out there. If you told me I had to open a cellar door to do this job, I'd go and milk cows or something, I always say. It's not because I don't like people it's just that I like to farm.

