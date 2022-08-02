The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth farmer in race to become Australian winemaker of the year

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROM LITTLE THINGS, BIG THINGS GROW: Barry Morey at his modest Beechworth vineyard he established in 1984. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Beechworth farmer Barry Morey, who says he'd rather be milking cows than entertaining upper-crust guests at a cellar door, was stunned when he found out he was in the race to be Australian winemaker of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.