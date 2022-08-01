Year 3 and 4 students at Wodonga's Saint Augustine's Primary School were treated to fun outside educational activities today to recognise National Tree Planting Day.
National Tree Planting Day is an annual event held yesterday, which is a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to their community.
Wodonga Urban Landcare Network, Wodonga Council and the Jacob Group partnered with the school to make the excursion possible.
Year 4 student Ava Collins, 9, said she enjoyed squeezing the plants from the container into the ready dug holes.
"I was really excited because I got to get my hands all muddy," she said.
Ten-year-old Cooper O'Brien, also year 4, said in the class had been learning about the importance of trees in the lead up to the event.
"Trees give us good air and oxygen," he said.
Wodonga Urban Landcare Network facilitator Jo Vincent said the day had a mix of environmental messages.
"We've got kids going on a bio diversity walk looking at vegetation, birds, frogs, whatever they can find and talking about why they exist here and what we can do to protect them," she said.
"We've got kids here planting trees so they understand about the importance of trees and our environment, we're planting both shrubs and wetland species as well.
"It's that education aspect, it's about learning from a young age the importance of the environment and the things we can do to help."
Ms Vincent said the wetland plants were planted on the edge of the lake to provide habitat for turtles, fish, aquatic invertebrates, while the shrubs were planted in the broader area of the park.
Sumsion lake is home to three turtle species, one of which, the Broad Shelled Turtle, is endangered.
"As far as Wodonga Urban Landcare Network goes we're really happy to support schools and other organisation," she said.
The students were also provided a barbeque lunch.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
