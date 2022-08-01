A horse trainer caught with a large stash of drugs says he found himself wrapped up in the drug world and accruing big debts.
Jason Paul Hodgins has been in custody since October 6 last year after a raid at a Laceby home where he had been residing.
The County Court heard the 51-year-old, who only has a small criminal history, was found with 394 grams of heroin, 142 grams of ice, 80 grams of cocaine, and nearly 50 grams of ecstasy.
The police raid also found $6300 in cash, which was suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
The haul has previously had an estimated value of about $250,000.
Hodgins, who has pleaded guilty to drug charges, told the court he was simply holding the substances for someone else.
Lawyer Christopher Farrington said he had been "ramping up his drug debt, and he finds himself in a position where he owes people money".
Police questioned the former army lance corporal following his arrest and he made partial admissions, including that he knew the drugs were in a safe and he understood they would be sold.
The court heard Hodgins hadn't used drugs until his relationship broke down in 2018 and he began hanging around with "fairly unsavoury people".
Hodgins, a trainer specialising in Arabian show horses, turned to cocaine, ice, speed and GHB, which escalated during the pandemic.
Mr Farrington said it was his client's first time in custody at age 51, and urged Judge Stewart Bayles to release him given the time he had already served.
But the judge said the heroin was of particular concern, noting it was more than one-a-half times the commercial quantity.
"I must impose a sentence that deters Mr Hodgins ... and others who might be minded to offend in this manner," he said.
"They must expect that they will receive stern punishment."
The court heard holding onto the drugs was a way for Hodgins to pay off his debts.
Mr Farrington argued a jail term with a non-parole period was too high of a sentence.
Judge Bayles disagreed.
"He is still participating in the illegal drugs trade, in significant quantities of drugs," he said.
"There is still a participation in that illegal trade, even if it is only a small participation."
Prosecutor Jamie Singh said deterring others must "loom large".
"This trade preys upon others ... and causes great misery," he said.
The court heard Hodgins was well regarded as a trainer of Arabian show horses, but his work dried up due to COVID-19.
He will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.
