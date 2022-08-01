YOUR SAY: Albury hospital, like all in NSW, is declining rapidly

As has become more and more evident, the state of our hospitals across NSW is declining - at a rapid pace.
Albury is no different.
By no means is it a reflection on the staff that work there though. They have been working under very challenging circumstances for many years now.
Every day there are dozens of staff who are furloughed due to having COVID which leaves hospitals and the remaining staff completely stretched.
The NSW government when outlining the budget in June promised 7600 new nurses and frontline health workers to respond to the overwhelming stress on our emergency departments.
After longer than a decade in office, they decide a few months before an election that they will do something to address the chronic staffing shortages.
However, there is no indication as to how many will be made available in Albury and when we will see them in our health facilities.
The numbers speak for themselves. Under this government you wait longer when you call triple-0, longer when you go to the emergency department and longer to get essential surgery.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Normally the O & M grand final is played the weekend before the AFL grand final.
Hockey 1, Hockey 2, Hockey 3.
Wodonga Hockey Club Inc is seeking information from past and present players, coaches, committee, supporters and members for a digital and print project capturing the history of hockey in the Wodonga area.
Hockey has been played in Wodonga since 1928!
We welcome all stories, long or short, memorabilia, videos and photos.
Email secretary.wodongahockey@gmail.com or mobile 0418 388 104.
