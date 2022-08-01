The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border aged care operators respond to data showing how many of their residents have had fourth COVID vaccine

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four in a row: The public can now find out how many residents in aged care homes have had a fourth COVID vaccine.

LESS than 10 per cent of residents at one Albury aged care home have had their fourth COVID vaccination, newly released data shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.