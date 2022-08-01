LESS than 10 per cent of residents at one Albury aged care home have had their fourth COVID vaccination, newly released data shows.
The federal government on Monday uploaded statistics for homes across Australia to the Department of Health and Aged Care's website.
It shows a big variation in the percentage of residents who have had their fourth immunisation.
Under 10 per cent of those at Calvary Albury and District Aged Care are quadrupled vaccinated, while more than 90 per cent at Lutheran Aged Care's Dellacourt in West Albury.
A Calvary representative confirmed the figure and said a fourth dose due to be administered in July was postponed because of a COVID outbreak.
"Eligible and consenting residents are rescheduled to receive their fourth dose on either 4th, 11th or 18th August," she said.
Lutheran Aged Care managing director Wendy Rocks attributed her home's high rate to continual messaging to residents and their families about the need to be proactive with protection.
"We've just been determined to keep it out, we've had our outbreaks but they've been well contained and small," Mrs Rocks said.
Albury's Mercy Place, which lost several residents to COVID last year, has 30 to 39 per cent listed as vaccinated four times.
A spokesman said the actual rate was higher because some data had not been submitted to the government.
"We anticipate that additional vaccinations completed in the past week will achieve a fourth dose vaccination rate at our home of 71 per cent," he said.
Another vaccination clinic is set for the home in the next one to two weeks.
At Westmont Aged Care at Baranduda the fourth dose rate for residents is reported as 30 to 39 per cent, a figure chief executive Tony Dunn says is inaccurate.
"That data is way behind or wrong, 90 to 100 per cent have been vaccinated," Mr Dunn said.
"I'd just warn the public to be careful of what the data is saying, in April that might have been true but we're in August now."
Estia Health, which has home at Thurgoona and West Wodonga, has a 50 to 59 per cent fourth dose level at the former and 80 to 89 at the latter.
In the southern Riverina west from Howlong the rate is 90 to 100 per cent across Benalla-Wangaratta it is 70 to 79.
Aged Care Minister Anika Wells expects having third and fourth dose figures made public will steer up vaccination rates in homes.
"I strongly encourage aged care providers to continue to organise fourth doses as soon as residents are eligible, to ensure they have maximum protection," she said.
