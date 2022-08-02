The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray grand final to be played same weekend as AFL decider

By Brent Godde
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:30am, first published 6:30am
The O&M grand final will held the day after the AFL decider this season.

Ovens and Murray chairman David Sinclair says the surprise decision of the Hume and TDFL to play their grand finals on the same day was the catalyst for the league breaking with tradition and delaying its grand final for another week.

