Ovens and Murray chairman David Sinclair says the surprise decision of the Hume and TDFL to play their grand finals on the same day was the catalyst for the league breaking with tradition and delaying its grand final for another week.
For the first time in league history the biggest match of the O&M season will be played on the day after the AFL decider on Sunday, September 25.
Traditionally the O&M grand final coincides with AFL preliminary final weekend and the day after the Hume league decider.
However, the TDFL's decision to change its traditional grand final date from the second Saturday in September forced the O&M to rethink the best date to hold its showpiece.
Sinclair said the O&M decided to move its grand final back a week in the best interests of the three leagues involved.
"Once we became aware that the TDFL had moved its grand final back a week and the same date as the Hume league, we decided to change our date," Sinclair said.
"We didn't think it made sense to have all three grand finals on the same weekend.
"So we pushed our decider back a week which is now the day after the AFL grand final.
"The AFL still hadn't decided on its grand final date when we released our draw.
"Last year it was on the first Saturday in October but this year it's a week earlier and hence the clash."
The O&M decider will also clash with the Goulburn Valley grand final which has been the case since 2017.
The most recent grand final between Wangaratta and Lavington at Norm Minns Oval in 2019 attracted an official crowd of 8112.
League boss Craig Millar said he was unsure what impact the change of dates could have on the crowd.
"Who knows what will happen?," he said.
"Maybe people will think that the O&M grand final is the last chance to get their footy fix until next year and we could get a crowd of 12,000 - who knows?
"Then you could be having the argument why should we move it?
"Realistically, we won't know until the day plays out.
"But it may have advantages and give people the opportunity of attending who may have previously been unable to attend because of AFL commitments.
"Time will tell."
Victorians enjoy a long weekend with a public holiday on AFL grand final eve.
