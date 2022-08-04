North East firefighters have received National Emergency Medals for their enormous efforts in the devastating summer of 2019-20.
More than 5500 volunteer firefighters and CFA staff across Victoria will be awarded medals over the coming months with ceremonies already held in Wodonga and Bright.
CFA board member Dawn Hartog said Australia recognised the "valiant efforts of CFA members".
"The National Emergency Medal is a formal recognition that Australia appreciates the efforts and contributions of CFA members during the 2019-2020 bushfire crisis," she said.
"It is a great honour to receive this medal and I hope it goes a small way to thanking our members for their service.
Myrtleford Fire Brigade captain and medal recipient Gloria Pizzolitto said the award was an honour.
"Volunteer firies don't do the job for praise or awards," Ms Pizzolitto said. "We do it to help out fellow Australians in need."
Country Fire Authority's Spirit of CFA Awards were also announced last month.
The 2020 award ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later held in conjunction with this year's awards.
Among the volunteer firefighters and CFA staff awarded was South Wangaratta Fire Brigade's Garry Nash, who received an excellence in partnership development award.
He has been recognised for his service for more than 40 years and said the work was never for the "awards or recognition".
"You do it because of a desire to keep people safe," Mr Nash said.
"You make them aware that things can happen and the desire to make sure people are prepared and alert.
"These things can't be achieved on one's own.
"You need good people working with you, working together and providing the same information helps make things happen.
"Together, we can achieve great things."
In addition, the late Michael Daws of South Wangaratta Fire Brigade was highly commended for his excellence in inclusion and fairness for 2020.
Also recognised was Baddaginnie Fire Brigade's Philip Rees, who took out the 2020 excellence in community engagement award.
The excellence in community engagement award recognises CFA members who have collaboratively developed and applied innovative approaches to community engagement.
Mr Rees said receiving the nomination was an "emotional" moment.
"In a small town like ours, helping out is second nature, and you just do it as you're part of the community," Mr Rees said. "It's how you're born and bred."
Killawarra Fire Brigade was named the 2020 inclusion and fairness champion, and awarded as a combined team.
Captain at the time Travis Ledger said the award recognised something of which the entire brigade was proud.
"It really meant a lot to us as it's something we've really worked hard on for a long time," Mr Ledger said.
"We are very much a team and we support everyone in their roles and their progression, and I guess that's the inclusiveness and fairness that the award recognises."
