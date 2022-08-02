Anger as historic tow truck and tourist attraction damaged in Beechworth

A mechanic has been frustrated after his vintage truck was smashed on Beechworth's main street.
Ian Downs' distinctive blue 1945 Chevrolet Maple Leaf, which has become a tourist attraction in the town, was damaged on Sunday night or Monday morning.
The tow truck's flashing yellow light, which was installed in 1965, was smashed.
A mirror was also broken.
The semi-retired 84-year-old said he had owned the truck since 1962, having picked it up on a farm between Culcairn and Henty and restoring it.
"It's annoying," he said.
"You can replace the mirror but the light is old and would be hard to replace.
"It was used as a tow truck until recently."
Police were alerted when the damage was discovered.
"It's pointless and disgraceful," Leading Senior Constable Andrew Deegan said.
"We're after CCTV from business owners in the CBD.
"If they've seen something that might look suspicious it would be good if they could contact us."
Call (03) 5728 1032 or 1800 333 000.
