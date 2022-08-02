Developer responds to call for shops in estate

NO shops will be built at Killara's Riverside Estate until it has a second entry off the Murray Valley Highway, its developer says.
Andrew Stern was speaking in reply to an organiser of a petition calling on his company JMP to provide a shopping centre and roundabout on the highway for another route into the estate.
Estate resident Chris Phillips has been circulating the petition, which follows a plea to Wodonga Council to provide a second entry.
He said the prospect of a supermarket had enticed buyers and there was disappointment it had not eventuated after JMP co-owner Jenny Stern told The Border Mail in 2011 "we are already talking to groups about retail. I think something will happen in two to three years".
"We're requesting that JMP honour their promises, that they made to all the residents of the estate, where they would have shops, a community centre and roundabout for a second access point," Mr Phillips said.
"They made that promise back in 2011 that that would happen over two to three years and they haven't fulfilled that and some of the feedback from residents was that they are adamant that they were told that and purchased land (on that basis)."
Mr Stern said: "Nothing has changed, we have always said there will be a second entrance going in and shops at some point, but it's demand driven.
"Retailers we've spoken to say it's all up to demand and they say there's not the demand because there's other retailers that have opened with IGA in Baranduda and the 7-Eleven."
Mr Stern also noted that an Aldi supermarket was trading at White Box Rise, even though the original plan approved for that area limited retail to the nearby Woolworths shopping precinct.
He said it was apparent there needed to be more residents at Killara and surrounds to warrant a supermarket and even to open shops on the estate land zoned for retail there needed to road off the highway.
"We need the second access point put there before retail because we can't get the traffic in and out," Mr Stern said.
Mr Stern also said there would no further development of future stages of the estate until the second entry was resolved.
He said he hoped that would be "as soon as possible" but declined to nominate a date.
Mr Phillips said around 100 signatures had already been gathered for the petition and support would continue to be sought until August 10.
"We would be hoping we could get well in excess of 250 signatures," he said.
"We will be taking it to JMP as a collective group to see that they give us an undertaking to fulfil their promises and secondly we will be presenting it to the council to show that we're not happy with the council not putting pressure on them to fulfil their planning permit requirements."
At last month's council meeting, a petition of 36 names compiled by estate resident Chris Cox was presented with the request for a second entry road.
Mayor Kev Poulton noted their inconvenience but posited going against the staff recommendation would set a planning precedent.
