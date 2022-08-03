The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Officeworks raises $85,000 for Caring Kids through Make A Difference Appeal

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 3 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM WORK: Officeworks Albury staff Grace Eddy, Kylie Bernat, Steph Miller and Karyn Gillespie welcome the company's $85,000 donation to Caring Kids.

YOUNG carers will benefit from a major fundraising venture partly done on the Border.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.