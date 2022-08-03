YOUNG carers will benefit from a major fundraising venture partly done on the Border.
Caring Kids will gain almost $85,0000 raised by Officeworks - including stores in Albury and Wodonga - as part of the company's Make A Difference Appeal in June.
Advertisement
The fundraiser invited customers to round up their Officeworks bill or make a donation in store or online.
Overall, a little more than $1 million was raised to help Caring Kids and 13 community organisations nationwide to support children's health and education.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Young carers will get JoyBoxes with games, stationery and sports equipment.
Caring Kids donations also came from Bathurst, Carlton, Dubbo, Five Dock, Greenacre, Northmead, Old Guildford, Orange, Punchbowl, Taren Point, Wagga and Wentworthville stores.
Celebrating its fifth year, the Officeworks Make A Difference Appeal is part of Officeworks' People and Planet Positive Plan and their commitment to raise $5 million for community causes by 2025.
The initiative had raised $4.3 million.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.