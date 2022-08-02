With Billabong Crows' goal shooter Rikki Robb still sidelined with an ankle injury, twin sisters Brooklyn and Bethany Moloney have teamed up in the goal circle.
The 19-year-olds are impressing coach Millie Ferguson as they rise to the challenge.
Advertisement
"They've shown a lot of maturity," Ferguson said.
"Being that young and stepping up into goaling positions, they're really holding their heads up.
"They're playing well beyond their years."
ALSO IN SPORT:
It's estimated Robb may be back in the side before finals, with the Crows sitting in third spot.
"We're still planning on having her come back for finals, it'll just be a very late injection into the side if she does," Ferguson said.
The Crows must still face Murray Magpies, Holbrook and Osborne.
"We're finding some momentum in the back end of the season and I think meeting Osborne in the last game will be good to see where we stand," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.