Concerns people may be falsely claiming to have COVID-19 to skip court

A Wodonga magistrate is concerned people may be falsely claiming to have COVID-19 to avoid court.
Ian Watkins on Tuesday sought evidence after a lawyer said her client, Tacia Sinclair, had tested positive to the virus.
Mr Watkins asked if a RAT test had been registered or a PCR test undertaken.
He adjourned Sinclair's matter to Wednesday so that evidence could be presented to the court.
Sinclair has four different matters pending, with the court told she would plead guilty.
