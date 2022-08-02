The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Saints reappoint coach Zack Pleming for next season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ZACK'S BACK: Zack Pleming has been reappointed coach of Wodonga Saints after initially taking the job in 2020. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wodonga Saints have reappointed coach Zack Pleming for a fourth season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.