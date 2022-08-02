Wodonga Saints have reappointed coach Zack Pleming for a fourth season.
He was originally appointed in 2020 which was wiped out due to COVID and has led the club for the past two seasons.
Pleming revealed he was contemplating stepping down at the end of the year but a form reversal after a slow start to the season led to a change of heart.
"I was going through a phase earlier in the year where I was thinking that I couldn't get any more out of the group," Pleming said.
"But we then had a bit of a form reversal and a purple patch of form which showed some promising signs.
"That helped instill a bit of self-belief for not only myself personally but the group as a whole.
"So when the club offered me the chance to coach again, it was an easy decision for me.
"I have got an option to coach in 2024 as well."
Pleming has had a tough initiation into coaching.
The Saints failed to win a match last year after 11 games before the season was abandoned.
They have fared marginally better this season with a 2-13 record with three rounds remaining.
Pleming was hoping to pinch at least one more win with matches against Mitta United, Thurgoona and Tallangatta to finish the season.
"It's been a revolving door in regards to injuries and what not all year," he said.
"I know a lot of clubs are in the same boat.
"But we just haven't got the depth of some other club's and once injuries hit we soon get exposed against the better sides."
