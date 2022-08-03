WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Four men known in Albury area wanted by police

Albury police have released information and photos of four men wanted for arrest.
Murray River Police District officers are trying to locate Ja Delphin, 31, who has two outstanding warrants in his name.
He is known around the Albury area.
Police have also called on the public for help to track down Troy Collins, who has an outstanding warrant.
He is also known to frequent the Albury area.
Police have appealed for public assistance to locate Brandon Carter, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Albury and Glenroy areas.
Scott Coates is another with an outstanding warrant and has been linked to the Albury-Wodonga area and other parts of Victoria.
Anyone with information on the men is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Albury police station on 02 6023 9299.
