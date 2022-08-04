More than 6,400 families and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the past financial year by the region's largest homelessness service BeyondHousing.
This Homelessness Week another 124 families will need their help with many needing to stay in crisis accommodation while they wait for a home of their own.
BeyondHousing CEO Celia Adams says homelessness can affect anyone, at any time.
"The line between having a home and not can change quickly, and the paths in and out of homelessness are also not straightforward. But so too is the challenge of helping people find a long-term home," she said.
"The single biggest cause of homelessness is the lack of affordable housing. Sufficient supply of affordable housing both in the private rental market and social housing is key. We know the provision of long-term safe, secure, affordable housing is critical to ending homelessness."
For many, the first experience of homelessness is in crisis accommodation. Over the past year BeyondHousing provided more than 6,700 nights of accommodation, but the not-for-profit organisation faced challenges keeping up with the demand with limited housing options.
"Our region has a lack of crisis options, we are limited to a small number of caravan parks and motels, and the options available are expensive. This can mean less crisis nights provided for each person we support, and this is not a choice we want to make," Celia said.
Lucy and Chris have spent the past five years living on the rivers around Northeast Victoria, with some periods of couch surfing at friends' houses.
"Both of us were working 40 hours a week, but we were casual and when Chris got sick, he needed me to look after him. With no money coming in we couldn't afford the rent and then we couldn't get another place we could afford," Lucy said.
"No matter how many places we applied for we didn't get a look in. You can only stay at people's houses for so long before you wear out your welcome. We tried to make it on our own as long as we could, but you miss having a home, privacy and staying in one place.
In May this year, Lucy and Chris came into BeyondHousing, where they received a few weeks stay in crisis accommodation and then into community housing.
"When they said we had a place, we were so relieved. We have a shot at making things right with our health now, getting back into work and enjoying the little things without worrying about where to next," Lucy said.
Lost, dependent on drugs and looking for a place to stay after surviving family violence, a teen followed a tip-off from a friend and ended up getting more help than he ever expected.
That help came from the Wodonga Youth Refuge, which has provided short term, emergency accommodation for young people aged 15 to 18 years for more than 20 years.
Support is provided to young people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help them make informed choices about their lives including family reunification, learning skills to live independently and securing accommodation.
The team of specialist staff use a strength-based model of care to assist young people overcome experiences of homelessness, including providing referrals to complementary services.
One teen, aged 17, told of his experience at the refuge, coming there seven months into being homeless since his escape from family violence, dependent on drugs, such as LSD, weed and MDMA.
"A mate told me about the refuge while I was couch surfing. I went to Junction Support Services and they accepted me straight away," he said.
"At first I was on edge and didn't trust anyone, clients or carers, because of my past. After the first month, I became more comfortable and started trusting the carers.
"I felt able to tell them about my problems and fears. This helped me feel like I was able to get my life together. I developed a really close bond with my carers."
He enjoyed going to the movies, and was amazed at the endless supply of food, never having to worry about where his next meal was coming from.
"The refuge helped me mature, develop skills and overcome most of the trauma I'd experienced," he said.
"Moving out of the refuge was hard. I felt really sad to go, I felt a closeness to carers and some of the other clients. I still love to visit when I can."
And he is not alone, with many former residents keeping in touch years after leaving with life updates on wins and struggles.
If you are, or know of, a young person experiencing or at risk of homelessness, call the refuge through the Junction's reception team on (02) 6043 7400 or by emailing reception@junction.org.au.
It might be illness, an unexpected relationship separation, job loss or less hours at a casual job.
This combined with the ever-increasing cost of living is making it more difficult for many people to afford daily living expenses including rent and mortgage repayments.
"Homelessness can happen to anyone, it's as simple as not having sufficient income to compete in a private rental market," Homelessness Australia chair Jenny Smith said.
"Once you fall out of the housing market and don't have a perfect record, you are not going to compete in the private market."
With less than one per cent rental availability people who have challenges in their lives are unlikely to be selected to private rental when there are so many options.
In the 2020-21 financial year 109,207 people went to homeless services needing long-term housing. Of those people 77,943 were turned away due to lack of resources. In the same year, 41,652 young people presented to homeless services alone.
According to Jenny, these daunting figures could be down to zero in a decade if the Government implements Homelessness Australia's major report A Plan To End Homelessness.
The report was released to align with Homelessness Week which runs from August 1 to 7 with the aim of shining a light on the sheer number of people in Australia experiencing homelessness and what the Government can do to end it.
The report "puts a stake in the ground" for work to be completed in the next six to 12 months for the housing plan. It also suggests investing in affordable rentals, raising Commonwealth Rent Assistance from $10 a day to $15 a day and lifting JobSeeker to at least $70 a day.
"We saw homeless reduce by thousands when JobSeeker was increased in 2020 and rental stress halved during that time," Jenny said.
These increases would assist 36,000 households in the next year and avoid 456,000 households from becoming homeless in the next decade.
To support ending homelessness join the Everybody's Home campaign by going to everybodyshome.com.au and let your local member of parliament know you care about ending homelessness.