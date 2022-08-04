Support when it's needed Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

More than 6,400 families and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the past financial year by the region's largest homelessness service BeyondHousing.



This Homelessness Week another 124 families will need their help with many needing to stay in crisis accommodation while they wait for a home of their own.

BeyondHousing CEO Celia Adams says homelessness can affect anyone, at any time.

"The line between having a home and not can change quickly, and the paths in and out of homelessness are also not straightforward. But so too is the challenge of helping people find a long-term home," she said.

"The single biggest cause of homelessness is the lack of affordable housing. Sufficient supply of affordable housing both in the private rental market and social housing is key. We know the provision of long-term safe, secure, affordable housing is critical to ending homelessness."

For many, the first experience of homelessness is in crisis accommodation. Over the past year BeyondHousing provided more than 6,700 nights of accommodation, but the not-for-profit organisation faced challenges keeping up with the demand with limited housing options.



"Our region has a lack of crisis options, we are limited to a small number of caravan parks and motels, and the options available are expensive. This can mean less crisis nights provided for each person we support, and this is not a choice we want to make," Celia said.

Lucy and Chris have spent the past five years living on the rivers around Northeast Victoria, with some periods of couch surfing at friends' houses.

"Both of us were working 40 hours a week, but we were casual and when Chris got sick, he needed me to look after him. With no money coming in we couldn't afford the rent and then we couldn't get another place we could afford," Lucy said.

"No matter how many places we applied for we didn't get a look in. You can only stay at people's houses for so long before you wear out your welcome. We tried to make it on our own as long as we could, but you miss having a home, privacy and staying in one place.

In May this year, Lucy and Chris came into BeyondHousing, where they received a few weeks stay in crisis accommodation and then into community housing.

"When they said we had a place, we were so relieved. We have a shot at making things right with our health now, getting back into work and enjoying the little things without worrying about where to next," Lucy said.