Write Around the Murray festival is back in person this September

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:25am
STORYTELLERS: Festival director Ann-Maree Ellis and Lady Botanica are encouraging Border residents and those from further afar to get involved with Write Around the Murray next month. Picture: PETER CHARLESWORTH

Write Around the Murray organisers were excited to today launch the festival, which will be held face to face this year after the past two years of COVID-19.

