Write Around the Murray organisers were excited to today launch the festival, which will be held face to face this year after the past two years of COVID-19.
The four day festival themed 'Playing with Story' will run from September 14 to 18 on the Border with a range of activities, discussions and events for all ages.
Festival director Ann-Marie Ellis said she couldn't wait to bring people together again for WAM.
"There's definitely a few highlights this year," she said.
"One of the things we're doing that will be a new thing, that I've never seen anyone do before, is we're having a Dungeons & Dragons demo."
Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game that's been around for decades, but has recently been riding a surge in popularity.
Ms Ellis said four people - author and dungeon master T.R. Napper, seasoned players Luke Mercieca and Maddie Schnelle, and first-time player and author Margaret Hickey - would role play in front of the audience.
"They will have a panel discussion after that about the parallels between role playing and storytelling, what role playing offers to storytelling, because apparently there's quite a few writers who have come to the craft from role playing game, so that will be a bit special and unusual," she said.
A special guest from the woods who appears in the festival, Lady Botanica, was also at the festival launch to spruik a children's storytelling event on Saturday September 17 at the Albury LibraryMuseum.
Lady Botanica said she'd had her ear to the forest floor, eavesdropping on the whispered conversations in the Wood Wide Web.
"We were actually really inspired by a lot of literature that came from this library to do with trees and learning about trees, and the ways that trees talk to each other and live in hubs," she said.
"We were working with the Albury North Primary school students so they've taken that research and learnt about the trees down at the Botanic Gardens and it's just been a wonderful way to spark storytelling and to learn about nature.
"There's a deep nostalgia about trees and you'll find that if you ask people what their favourite tree is that often unearths a story in itself.
"So if you like nature puns and songs about trees, or learning about trees or anything tree-talkish, then you should come along to that!"
The festival's author line-up includes Michelle de Kretser, Scott Ludlam, Nardi Simpson, Jock Serong, Margaret Hickey, Children's Laureate Gabrielle Wang, Slam Poet Huda the Goddess, Eliza Hull and more. The full program and bookings are on the WAM website.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
