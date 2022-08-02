The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

A substantial show of faith in circus arts on the Border will be tipped with a $3.3 million funding boost for the internationally renowned Flying Fruit Fly Circus

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:11am, first published August 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JUGGLING ACT: Justin Clancy, Richard Hull and Anni Davey with NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin were impressed by the Tempo performers. Picture: MARK JESSER

A $3.3 million boost to Albury's Borderville Theatre has been hailed as a way to take circus arts in the region to "a new level".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.