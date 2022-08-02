A $3.3 million boost to Albury's Borderville Theatre has been hailed as a way to take circus arts in the region to "a new level".
NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin spoke of his own passion for the performing arts, culture and theatre yesterday in announcing the grant for a new performance space.
Advertisement
The allocation, out of the government's Creative Capital program, will allow work to begin on the project to improve the theatre, which houses the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, in January.
Circus artistic director Anni Davey said the project demonstrated great faith in the role of the arts in the lives of Border children.
"The investment here means our circus, and our kids get a better education," she said.
Mr Franklin said the program was compelling in the way it brought young people together.
"I believe it's the most important circus space in the nation, and there's something really special about the circus, the physical body of skill and creativity," he said.
"It's a bit of everything and the incredible skills it takes."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Additionally, he said there were plenty other projects needing funding. "But I have to say, this one needs the funding, this one needs the push," he said.
The new hub will fit-out a flexible studio theatre, have dressing rooms, an equipment store and a creative space.
"That is why I'm so pleased to be here," Mr Franklin said. "This will take it to a new level."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the community welcomed support for quality arts ventures that boosted tourism and the economy.
Mr Clancy said the funding would allow young people across the region to follow their dreams."Whatever the passion, the funding is very welcome indeed."
Mr Franklin said the project was the performers at yesterday's announcement "are our future stars".
"We could see the incredible skills that they've already got, and we know they'll go from strength to strength in this new space. This will be a national focus. It will be an extraordinary facility where the rest of Australia will have its eyes and, I suspect, be pretty jealous."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.