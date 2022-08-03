It didn't take long for Brent Ryan's mobile to start ringing after Brayden Carey was appointed co-coach of Beechworth.
Despite residing in Melbourne, Ryan was high on Carey's recruiting radar with the pair brother-in-laws.
"From memory Brayden was appointed co-coach on the Monday and by Tuesday night he was on the phone to me selling the dream of playing for Beechworth," Ryan said.
"It was a bit of a leap of faith to say yes because of the travel involved and it's fair to say that Beechworth had been struggling for success for quite some time.
"But Brayden has got the gift of the gab and convinced me into committing and I haven't got any regrets.
"It's been great, they are a great club that is family friendly and orientated with strong juniors and Auskick.
"The club held its inaugural Indigenous round this year which was awesome.
"I previously played one season at Seymour and travelled up and back from Melbourne on the Saturday.
"But with the three hour plus trip to Beechworth every week, my partner and I with our baby son Charlie, stay with family and friends and make a weekend of it."
Ryan has been a handy addition for the Bushrangers playing in defence.
The 31-year-old, previously predominantly played suburban football in Melbourne including a flag with Greensborough.
More recently he has had stints at Panton Hill in the Northern Football Netball league and Seymour in the Goulburn Valley league.
He won a flag at Panton Hill and spent time playing on Kyabram ace Kayne Pettifer while at Seymour.
Ryan conceded he had taken some time to adjust to the Tallangatta league.
"It's a different style of footy," he said.
"You certainly have to win your own footy and it's a lot more contested.
"Brayden and Tom (Cartledge, co-coach) tinker with the game plan which is evolving each week.
"We play a man-on-man brand of footy which I guess is the traditional Tallangatta league style and most teams are similar.
"We haven't got the A-grade talent like some of the opposition sides, so we have to rely on 21 blokes all contributing each week to win.
"It's been nice to be part of the resurgence and I just try to my role on a weekly basis.
"As Brayden said in the paper on Monday, the self-belief within the group internally is growing by the week.
"Now we go into every game genuinely thinking that we can win.
"Although we are not guaranteed a top-three spot, the ball's in our court.
"We think we can make some noise and it's hard not to think what lies ahead at Sandy Creek in September.
"Kiewa-Sandy Creek this week - they are the best side we have played this year.
"They are a slick unit, mature and spread really well.
"We have beaten everybody else who we will cross paths with in finals except Kiewa, so we are looking forward to seeing if we can narrow the gap against them on the weekend and what match-ups work.
"It meant to be eight degrees and raining in Beechworth on Saturday which will suit us fine."
