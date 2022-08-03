The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Health dental service aims to reduce emergency presentations through education

By Beau Greenway
August 3 2022 - 11:30pm
CHOMPERS: Oral health educator Sinead McArdle shows the correct technique for brushing teeth on one of Albury Wodonga Health's dental puppets. Picture: MARK JESSER

Almost 2000 patients presented to Albury Wodonga Health for emergency dental work in the past 12 months.

