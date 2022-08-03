Almost 2000 patients presented to Albury Wodonga Health for emergency dental work in the past 12 months.
Oral health educator Sinead McArdle said 2478 people had received general care since June 1 last year, but of bigger concern was the 1948 emergency cases.
To mark Dental Health Week, Ms McArdle said getting into healthy teeth habits at a young age would help prevent issues later in life.
"We want to be proactive not reactive," she said.
At the height of the pandemic, waitlists for the service were around three years, but are back to 18 months.
"The purpose of oral education is to give people skills for maintaining their teeth at home while they're on waitlists, as well as preventing issues like gum disease and tooth decay where people end up in quite a bit of pain and get severe infections," Ms McArdle added.
Albury Wodonga Health's 16 early childhood dental services have 1027 kids in for the Smiles 4 Miles program across Wodonga, Indigo, Towong and Alpine councils.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
