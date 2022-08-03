Bar stool brawler captured on pub CCTV throwing punches, throwing a jug of beer

A man has been convicted over his role in instigating a fight at a Lavington pub during which he attacked other drinkers.
At one point his own father, who faced Albury Local Court last week, stepped in to try to help.
But when the older man was knocked to the floor of the Northside Hotel, Stuart Ridley stepped-up his violence.
The incident on February 27 about 12.45am was, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said on Wednesday, a "serious example" of an affray, to which Ridley pleaded guilty.
Ms McLaughlin told the 32-year-old that he was no longer a young man and should know better than to engage in such violence, which was explained but not mitigated by his excessive drinking.
Ridley had downed at least half a dozen full-strength beers before he and his father, then aged 66, arrived at the pub about 7pm.
After his arrest, Ridley told police: "I seen the ... other group walk in earlier in the night, they looked like trouble to me."
The court heard yesterday that at least six others involved in the fight left the hotel before police arrived and had not been identified on CCTV footage.
Ridley, who was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, could be seen on the footage sitting on a bar stool in the pool room, with four other men and two women also drinking.
He walked up to one man and "gets into his face" by standing over him.
The man pushed back, police said, and so Ridley "launches himself at (him), punching him with his right fist, causing (him) to fall to the ground".
The brawling continued for five minutes. Ridley also threw a bar stool, at the same man, and a misdirected plastic jug of beer at another drinker's head.
