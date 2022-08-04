Homeless, dependent on drugs, this teen found safe refuge at Wodonga Advertising Feature

Lost, dependent on drugs and looking for a place to stay after surviving family violence, a teen followed a tip-off from a friend and ended up getting more help than he ever expected.

That help came from the Wodonga Youth Refuge, which has provided short term, emergency accommodation for young people aged 15 to 18 years for more than 20 years.



Support is provided to young people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help them make informed choices about their lives including family reunification, learning skills to live independently and securing accommodation.

The team of specialist staff use a strength-based model of care to assist young people overcome experiences of homelessness, including providing referrals to complementary services.

One teen, aged 17, told of his experience at the refuge, coming there seven months into being homeless since his escape from family violence, dependent on drugs, such as LSD, weed and MDMA.



"A mate told me about the refuge while I was couch surfing. I went to Junction Support Services and they accepted me straight away," he said.

"At first I was on edge and didn't trust anyone, clients or carers, because of my past. After the first month, I became more comfortable and started trusting the carers.



"I felt able to tell them about my problems and fears. This helped me feel like I was able to get my life together. I developed a really close bond with my carers."

He enjoyed going to the movies, and was amazed at the endless supply of food, never having to worry about where his next meal was coming from.



"The refuge helped me mature, develop skills and overcome most of the trauma I'd experienced," he said.



"Moving out of the refuge was hard. I felt really sad to go, I felt a closeness to carers and some of the other clients. I still love to visit when I can."

And he is not alone, with many former residents keeping in touch years after leaving with life updates on wins and struggles.

