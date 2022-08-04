RESIDENTS both upstream and downstream of the Hume Dam have been warned to be "flood-ready" as widespread rain continues through the region.
SES units on both sides of the Murray have also urged householders and motorists to be prepared as more rainfall is expected after Wednesday night's deluge.
The Bureau of Meteorology said rainfall totals of 50 to 100 millimetres with isolated falls in excess of 150 millimetres were possible in NSW and Victoria.
While the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) said it had been pre-releasing large volumes of water, if rain continued there would be a risk of flooding.
The dam is at 92 per cent capacity.
MDBA executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said rainfall in the basin this week was widespread along the slopes and ranges in southern NSW and Victoria.
"The Murray-Darling Basin Authority is reminding those who live downstream of Hume Dam to be flood-ready as we enter the wettest period for southern Basin catchments," Mr Reynolds said.
"The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain in the Hume Dam catchment in coming days, with high totals possible.
"The MDBA has been pre-releasing water from the dam to create airspace since May, and we have close to 250 gigalitres of airspace available to capture the inflows.
"However, if rainfall is more intense or totals are greater than forecast, significant runoff could be generated, with a risk of flooding both upstream and downstream of Hume Dam as these inflows would be passed through the dam and downstream."
Meanwhile the NSW SES Albury unit has arranged a collection point for for sandbags to prepare for the worst.
"In preparation for the rain we are expecting over the next couple of days and into the weekend, we have sandbags available at the back of the Albury SES unit on Hoffman Road, Thurgoona for public collection," a spokesman said.
The Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria, issued a minor flood warning for the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The bureau said river rises have been recorded along the Kiewa River and minor flooding is likely to develop on Thursday.
In the 24 hours to 6am on Thursday, rainfall totals of 25-50 mm were recorded in the river, while rainfall totals of 10-40mm are possible for the remainder of the day.
Warm, moist and unsettled air ahead of a front triggered significant thunderstorm activity across Victoria overnight, bringing heavy falls and strong winds, the bureau said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that a cold front bringing vigorous north to northwesterly flows will result in damaging winds and heavy rain for parts of the State overnight on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain will also persist in the north east of the state on Thursday.
The Victoria SES said volunteers are enhancing readiness arrangements to assist communities at risk.
"We are asking Victorians to prepare now and remain vigilant particularly to the risk of damaging winds, which may cause trees and branches to fall and potential damage to homes and property," the service said.
"A flood watch is also in place for catchments in northeast Victoria, as rivers rise leading to potential of minor to moderate flooding from overnight Wednesday into Thursday across these catchments.
"Do not camp near the edge of rivers and streams and check the Vic Emergency App regularly for warnings.
"As we are expecting heavy rain in parts of Victoria, it's important you never drive through floodwater. It does not take much for your car to become unstable, lose traction or wash away. Attempting to drive through flood waters may be the last decision you make."
