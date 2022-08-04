A Yarrawonga Health lactation consultant and midwife wants mothers to know if they want to breastfeed, but are feeling overwhelmed or out of their depth, support is only a phone call away.
Yarrawonga Health's Breastfeeding Support Clinic, which operates on Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 5pm, is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week.
Lactation consultant and midwife Amy Jury said many women stop breastfeeding because they don't have the right support.
"But any breast milk your baby can get in those first few years of life for their growth and brain development is amazing," she said.
"Everything that's in breast milk, it's full of everything they need to set them up.
"We're about what's best for people's families and if that's breastfeeding, amazing, and if not, that's OK too.
"As long as people if they want support and they've got that knowledge base then they're making that informed decision...it's not about breast or nothing else, it's about supporting the individual family unit."
Ms Jury said the clinic's free individual consultations could help women with a range of issues like establishing breastfeeding with new borns, learning about positioning and supply, weaning off milk to solids, returning to work issues, baby weight gain issues and damaged nipples from poor attachment.
"So if you want to breastfeed there's the support there," she said.
First time mother Kelly Gibbs said she was "distressed" after coming home days after birth and leaving the support of the hospital.
"He was having trouble latching, so I was starting to get really overwhelmed and feeling like I couldn't give him what he needed," she said.
Ms Gibbs said the reassurance the clinic offered her was extremely important.
"Everyone gives you their opinions, other mums ... there's so much happening around you, it's hard to take it all in, but today we've been here and it was our first appointment and it's been great," she said.
Mum of a seven-month-old, Jasmine Smith, said she related to Ms Gibbs' experience.
"I used to come here quite a bit when my baby was born," she said.
"Milk was coming in at home and [I was] just not sure what to do, I had troubles with Max with latching and things like that and found it quite difficult, [I had] a lot of late nights and trying to figure out what was going to be the best way feed my baby.
"I was in quite a lot of distress as well, I was thinking going to formula would be quite a lot easier, but with having this support clinic here, you can ring up and they'll book you in.
"Without this support service I probably wouldn't have continued breastfeeding because I'd had troubles with my nipples and cracking and a lot of issues, but now it's easy, with the support I've had here it's made it easy.
"It is an amazing service to have, so I encourage new mums to come here to check out how it's all going, you might have to come once and not have to come again or come a few times and now I'm like an expert at breastfeeding."
Families can call the clinic on 03 5743 8111 to make a booking.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
