The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yarrawonga's Breastfeeding Support Clinic helps 'distressed' mums

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT'S THERE: Yarrawonga Health midwife and lacatation consultant Amy Jury with new mum Kelly Gibbs and her one-week-old son Jobe Leigh during World Breastfeeding Week which runs in the first week of August. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Yarrawonga Health lactation consultant and midwife wants mothers to know if they want to breastfeed, but are feeling overwhelmed or out of their depth, support is only a phone call away.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.