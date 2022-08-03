The Border Mail
Bandiana Primary School want to 'empower' children to be proud of their Indigenous heritage

By Sophie Else
August 4 2022
BAKING SKILLS: Teacher Kiera Hayes and Katie Colombera, 10, preparing bush scones, known as Johnny Cakes for the students at Bandiana Primary School - they're easy to make with flour and a little water and enjoyed with butter and jam. Picture: ASH SMITH

Border students took a day from the class work and learned more about the traditional ways of First Nations people Thursday

