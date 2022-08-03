Border students took a day from the class work and learned more about the traditional ways of First Nations people Thursday
Bandiana Primary School celebrated its annual Koori Day with a range of group activities including a Spirit of the Animals dance, Johnny Cakes baking, storytelling and painting.
They also benefited from hearing about the culture firsthand from Aunty Jenny Murray, the school's Koorie engagement support officer.
Mrs Murray opened the celebrations with a Welcome to Country.
She said the day was significant for students to learn about tradition, pride and culture.
"The day is about bringing the expertise and knowledge back into the education system," Mrs Murray said.
"It's important for the kids and their identities."
Year 6 student Elizabeth Fitourakis said the day was about everyone having fun.
"I'm happy that we can celebrate and learn about their culture," Elizabeth said.
Another year 6 student Nadia Chandler said the best part was enjoying the day with her friends.
"I like how every kid gets to learn about things they haven't learnt about before," Nadia said.
Principal Donna Wright said the event hadn't been on for the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but it was about bringing history to life.
"We want to empower Indigenous children within our school to be proud of their heritage and culture and to know that we are all-inclusive," Ms Wright said.
"Days like today bring new respect to the First Nations people.
