Albury SES runs out of sandbags as flood warning hits Border region

By Ted Howes
August 4 2022 - 8:00am
DEMAND: SES members Stafford Simpson, Chloe O'Leary and Albury unit commander Curtis Kishere stock up on sandbags ahead of upcoming storms. Picture: ASH SMITH

Residents both upstream and downstream of Lake Hume have been warned by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority to be "flood-ready" as widespread rain lashes the region.

