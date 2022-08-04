Dead animal found stuffed in box for child toy near Albury tip

Welfare investigators are urgently seeking information after the discovery of animal remains near the Albury tip.
A box for a child climbing structure was found on a dirt section of Centaur Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A check of a bin bag located animal remains.
An RSPCA NSW spokesman said information was being sought.
"We are seeking public assistance from anyone who may have travelled along Centaur Road at Hamilton Valley (Albury) and noticed the coloured box, potentially have dash cam footage of it, or have noticed any suspicious activity in the past several days," the spokesman said.
An RSPCA spokesman told The Border Mail the animal was a pet, but did not say what type of animal it was.
"It was examined by a veterinarian soon after it was found," he said.
"The death was determined not to be of natural causes.
"We're very keen to find out how it was placed there and by whom."
It's also hoped someone recognises the blue box the animal was placed in, which was a package for a dome climber.
The box was found next to a tree.
Further comment is being sought from Albury Council and the RSPCA.
Anyone with information can call 1300 278 3589.
