Rising star Zac Davis is moving to Melbourne to pursue his soccer dreams.
The 12-year-old, who captains Wodonga Heart's title-winning under-13s, has been awarded a scholarship to combine his education and sporting goals.
Davis has been training with Melbourne Victory and that relationship will continue, while he's also been selected in the state team.
"Zac is very determined to make it in soccer," Heart co-coach Ryan Harris said.
"His Mum and Dad are very invested so he's been going down to Melbourne from quite a young age.
"He's just got that desire to be better and he's very team-focused.
"He's taken a back step from scoring goals to bring other guys into play and teach them how to put a through-ball in or where to position themselves.
"He's a really good kid, I haven't had any problems with him, he's self-motivated and he's always out and about, enjoying his sport.
"We wish him all the best."
