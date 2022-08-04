More than 200 people have so far signed a petition to get Myrtleford a new swimming pool, with users saying the existing facility is held together by duct tape.
Myrtleford's AD Lowerson VC Memorial Pool was constructed more than 80 years ago, is located on a flood zone along Happy Valley Creek and users say it's not up to scratch.
Myrtleford Swimming Club secretary Helen Howell welcomed receiving hundreds of signatures so far, but said she hoped thousands of people would sign the petition.
"It's not just a benefit to us as a swimming club, but it's a benefit to the wider community," she said.
"It's definitely something the whole community should be invested in, we've got some great sporting facilities in Myrtleford and potentially out at the showgrounds, where we've got new basketball pavilions, it would be an ideal place to make that a bit of a sporting precinct and we could have the pool out there."
Ms Howell said the Swimming Club had been researching other pools across the region, such as the Wangaratta and Corowa aquatic centres, but a new indoor swimming pool in Myrtleford would not be financially possible.
"Our dream would be to have a 50 meter outdoor swimming pool that's solar heated, so we can use it for as much time as possible," she said.
"As a club we are the unbeaten Southern Division Championship champions, for I think it's the last 6 years...we have a very strong club, a number of our swimmers made it to state swimming for schools so as a small town we have a lot of strong swimmers."
But Ms Howell said the current pool's limited lane availability meant the swimming club turned away 15 potential members at the start of the year.
Myrtleford swimmer, 12-year-old Gemma Corcoran said the pool desperately needed upgrading.
"The condition isn't great," she said.
"We have bits of duct tape holding bits of tiles up together and when you're swimming in lane one and six your arms hit the side of the pool. You'd get lots more people coming and swimming in the pool if the pool was in better condition."
To sign the petition you can visit Nationals Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy's Facebook page and follow the link to the petition page.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
