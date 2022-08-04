The Border Mail
Myrtlefords's need for a new pool makes a splash with online petition

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 4 2022 - 6:00pm
SWIMMERS: Daisy Howell, 10, Gemma Corcoran, 12 and Milla Corcoran, 11, behind Claye Corcoran, 9 and Lucy Howell, 8. Picture: MARK JESSER

More than 200 people have so far signed a petition to get Myrtleford a new swimming pool, with users saying the existing facility is held together by duct tape.

