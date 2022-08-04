The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Bill Turner Trophy: Albury High School's game finishes early because of waterlogged pitch

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Torrential rain forced a premature end to the week's Bill Turner Trophy action at Glen Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.