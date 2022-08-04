Torrential rain forced a premature end to the week's Bill Turner Trophy action at Glen Park.
Albury High School's female team was playing Rowville Secondary College in the last-16 when conditions became unplayable.
Advertisement
Standing water on the field was making even the simplest of passes nearly impossible, with some passages of play quite farcical as players from both sides splashed around trying to get control of the ball.
Rowville were leading 5-0 with around 20 minutes remaining when the referee and both coaches agreed to finish the game early.
"I've never seen anything like that," Albury coach Simon Porter said.
"The first 10 minutes was alright but then it just kept coming down and it was unplayable by the time they called it off.
"It was my decision. I asked the other coach, she wasn't sure at first but then she saw how cold the girls were and the game was over by then anyway."
Realistically, the tie was settled inside eight minutes as Rowville raced into a 3-0 lead through Kiera Meyers, Mikka Kolle and Annie Yates.
Emma Huckel, who was superb in the Albury goal, saved a penalty before two more goals in 60 seconds from Meyers and Kolle put the result beyond doubt.
"It was really challenging out there," Albury captain Elisha Wild said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"You couldn't really do anything, the ball just stopped in the middle and the ground was covered in water.
"It made it a lot harder and they were a really good team.
"It's been such a good experience playing in this competition though, playing in midfield and leading the team."
Albury's exit on Thursday signals the end of Border interest in the competition for this season with Xavier High School's boys having been knocked out of the Bill Turner Cup 24 hours earlier.
Advertisement
Xavier lost 2-1 to the ACT's St John Paul II College and were then held 2-2 by James Sheahan High School, from Orange, in their consolation match on Thursday.
This week's winning sides now progress to the national quarter-finals, with Bill Turner School Football media manager Greg Danvers hailing the two-day festival at Boomers FC a success.
"It's been fantastic," Danvers said.
"There's been some great football played by the students, good camaraderie among them all and the game of football has been showcased in the right manner.
"It's good to be on a facility that holds a bit of water!
Advertisement
"We've been coming to Glen Park for a few years and we've always been well looked-after by the club.
"The council appears to be quite supportive and it's been a good base for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.