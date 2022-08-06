No money in fake meat products

Just the words fake meat sends many in the beef industry into hysteria, much the same as the dairy industry does cartwheels over nut and grain formulations that are called milk. However, never doubt the savvy of the consumer.
An asset management professional has warned companies looking to invest in fake meat technology and other imitation animal protein that these products don't pay. The spokesperson said that plant-based meat alternatives are too expensive, not appetising enough and unlikely to grab more than 10 per cent of the total protein market in the medium term.
In fact, Australian sales of plant-based products mimicking real meat appear to have slowed this year, despite the global interest in promoting alternative protein innovations in recent years, said the spokesperson.
The company's chief investment officer said the investment case for plant-based protein companies was not particularly strong and unlikely to improve until their product prices were comparable with real meat, milk and eggs and generating bigger sales.
What was highlighted in the report was that if meat substitutes could be marketed below the cost of meat, with improved taste and texture, they could gain market share.
Also, legislation to reduce emissions from livestock could be favourable to alternatives.
Major meat processors worldwide are dabbling in a wide range of fake meat production.
Ultimately, the consumer will decide.
Virtual signalling seems to be the order of the day, so it should come as no surprise that the Animal Justice Party have proposed a Medicare scheme for animals to be named Veticare.
What seems to be lost in the proposal is that under the present Medicare scheme eligible taxpayers pay a levy.
How you would collect that from your pet dog or cat or a kangaroo bounding around a paddock has not been outlined.
In Victoria, it has been proposed that public vet clinics and wildlife hospitals would be subsidised by taxpayers.
A spokesperson said the state would have subsidised public vet clinics and wildlife hospitals.
No doubt part of this idiotic proposal would be a fleet of animal ambulances to convey road trauma animal victims to be triaged at emergency clinics.
Oh, the mind does boggles.
