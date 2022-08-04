Man facing burglary charges in Wodonga court following arrest

A man has been remanded in custody on burglary allegations following his recent arrest.
Reece Lesslie did not appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy note his client had tested positive to COVID-19 and shouldn't be brought in.
Mr Clancy told magistrate Ian Watkins that Lesslie was withdrawing from ice and cannabis and wasn't applying to be released on bail.
Lesslie will return to court on September 6.
