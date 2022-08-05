Everything and anything you could find in, on or outside your house will be selling for half price or heavily discounted next week at Albury's and Wodonga's Re-Use Shops.
The shops, located at the Albury and Wodonga transfer stations, take material from the public that is too good to throw away and resell it back to the public.
Halve Waste program coordinator Michelle Wilkinson said one man's trash was another man's treasure.
"They divert about 110 tonnes of material out of landfill just here in Albury every year," she said.
"So its a great service they provide here to the community and twice a year they like to have a bit of a sale just to keep products moving.
"There's a lot of people who know about the reuse shop, but there's also a lot of people who don't know about it and also might not have had a chance to come out here.
"They sell everything from little household items so cutlery, DVDs, books, all sorts of little household bric-a-brac all the way up to furniture and even if you need a new front door or stuff for the garden."
Shop supervisor Trish Bradley said people would be able to snag all sorts of bargains.
"All marked items are half price, all chairs that aren't priced are $2, basically all the furniture is $5 if it's not priced," she said.
"All bikes will be $5 unless marked, you can get a basket of crockery for $5, 10 books for $1, 10 CDs for $1, 10 DVDs for $1 and 10 videos for $10."
The Wodonga shop will be open from 10am to 3pm Monday to Sunday and the Albury shop will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm weekdays and 10am to 3pm next weekend.
As part of this week the Halve Waste bus will be available for shopping tours to the Albury Re-Use Shop on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday departing from:
Buses will return to the same locations, departing the Aware Re-Use shop in Albury at 10:30am, 11:30am and 3pm.
Ms Wilkinson also encouraged resident to download the free Recycle Mate app, which tells people exactly what can and can't be recycled in each council across Australia.
"The really great thing about that app is that it uses artificial intelligence," she said.
"You can submit a photo and it uses that to build up better compatibility with what that item actually is."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
