A Melbourne GP has relocated to the Upper Murray, though another doctor is needed to fill ongoing gaps.
Corryong Health said Dr Michael Clark, who had an extensive background in hepatitis B clinics as well as general practice, was precisely what the town needed.
Dr Clark said he was enjoying his new role, with the Corryong region already beginning to feel like home.
"I've wanted to get to a country town, and I was looking for remote work to get me out of the city; the work is interesting, and you get a mix of all of it," he said.
"It's a nice change. The support has been lovely from the community as I've settled in."
After a challenging two years with bushfires, flooding, and COVID-19 restrictions, Corryong Health chief executive Dominic Sandilands said the "good news" of Dr Clark's appointment was yet another indicator of better times ahead.
"At the moment, we are reasonably well resourced for support," Mr Sandilands said.
"Residents have taken an active role in building and strengthening the community, but we're still looking for another doctor to come to Corryong."
Mr Sandilands said Dr Clark had already made a positive impact "and has been profound on many levels".
"He has a lovely nature and fits well in the community," he said.
"Having a permanent GP means there is continuity, and it gives our small town confidence with the overall health service.
"We want doctors to come to our region, and we are still recruiting and always looking for the right fit."
Mr Sandilands said it was difficult to find doctors willing to move to Corryong, and it could be challenging for them to fit in.
"But we are trying to make it as seamless as possible," he said.
"We've partnered with real estate agents to help with housing, and the community is very welcoming. We've updated our website and want to make it easy for people to apply for the positions."
Dr Clark said the process from the beginning of his application to now being in Corryong took just a few weeks.
"The work-life balance is really good; so many people are worried about coming to the country because of the after-hours, but they have doctors for that," he said.
Mr Sandilands said the Corryong team was extensive, including mental health specialists and allied health workers.
"We also offer training pathways too," he said. "There is the potential for us to support a trained overseas doctor to come and work in Corryong, so we would be looking at a visa sponsorship."
For more information on the role, visit corryonghealth.org.au.
