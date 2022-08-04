The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers will alter aspects of their play against Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THIS WAY: Wangaratta Rovers' Jake McQueen has been leading from the front this season and the club will be keen to reverse its round six result against Wodonga. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wangaratta Rovers' gun midfielder says the club will alter a number of aspects in its home game against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.