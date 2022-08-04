Wangaratta Rovers' gun midfielder says the club will alter a number of aspects in its home game against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
Jake McQueen was part of the Hawks' outfit which suffered one of the major upsets of the first six rounds, falling to the Bulldogs by 27 points.
"We definitely didn't bring our best on that day, they had a good last quarter and we couldn't peg them back," he revealed.
The Bulldogs rattled on five goals to one in the final term to win by 27 points.
Opportunistic forward Ethan Redcliffe was outstanding with five goals, while Werribee sensation Hudson Garoni kicked three back home.
AFL Canberra 2020 Mulrooney medallist Angus Baker, captain Ollie Greenhill, best and fairest Josh Mathey and ex-Brisbane Lion Josh Clayton also played well as the visitors struggled to contain the Bulldogs' best players.
Rovers have a one-game break over Lavington in fifth place and face three teams out of finals contention in the 'Dogs, Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury and while they are favourites, an upset could suddenly endanger their seemingly comfortable run to an elimination final berth.
"We've been harping on the last few weeks about playing our role and our directional voice, our midfield, we've been getting smashed in the centre clearances, I think the last time we played them they won the centre clearances," he said.
"We've changed a few things up to hopefully get on top in the midfield."
The interleague representative naturally wasn't about to hand Wodonga a blueprint, but Rovers need to find their best form quickly after successive losses to second placed Yarrawonga (46 points) and Myrtleford (11 points).
McQueen missed the Myrtleford game a fortnight ago after his grandfather's funeral.
"We wore the black armbands the week he passed away (against Yarrawonga), I was quite humbled by that, that's for sure," he explained.
Elsewhere, Myrtleford (fourth) hosts Wangaratta (first), while Lavington (sixth) is home to North Albury (last) in the second part of the split round.
ALSO IN SPORT:
It's the last break for teams with three full rounds to complete the regular season, followed by the finals campaign, with the decider entering new territory - the day after the AFL grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.