The Murray Bushrangers will be Ovens and Murray-dominated in Saturday's home match against Calder Cannons.
Although there's never been regulations on how many players are selected from the club's two strongest leagues, the O and M and Goulburn Valley, it's generally split evenly.
Advertisement
However, only four GV players have been selected in the starting line-up.
"The last two or three years we've had some really good (AFL) Draft results from the O and M in (Daniel) Turner, (Paddy) Parnell, (Elijah) Hollands and (Dom) Bedendo, prior to that the Draft group was really strong from the GV, (Jy) Simpkin, (Will) Brodie and others, so it ebbs and flows, it's not a conscious decision," coach Mark Brown explained.
Coincidentally, the Bushies' crucial clash will be at the GV's home of football at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve, from 1pm.
Max Byrne and Fletcher Hart will return from playing for junior club Albury in the O and M, while the emerging Harry Hewitt (Wangaratta Magpies) has been named on a wing.
"He's a developing 17-year-old, he's got great traits, he's big, powerful and he's improving," Brown offered.
The Bushies have lost their last two matches.
"Oakleigh and Dandenong are two of the better sides and we were in positions to win those games, we just didn't take our chances," Brown said.
IN OTHER SPORT:
It's the penultimate regular season game with a Development round next weekend, followed by Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.