"The last two or three years we've had some really good (AFL) Draft results from the O and M in (Daniel) Turner, (Paddy) Parnell, (Elijah) Hollands and (Dom) Bedendo, prior to that the Draft group was really strong from the GV, (Jy) Simpkin, (Will) Brodie and others, so it ebbs and flows, it's not a conscious decision," coach Mark Brown explained.