The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers' team dominated by O and M players against Calder

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:02am, first published August 4 2022 - 11:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bushrangers' Fletcher Hart is captured in full flight against Gippsland Power in late May. Hart played for junior club Albury last weekend against Wodonga Raiders.

The Murray Bushrangers will be Ovens and Murray-dominated in Saturday's home match against Calder Cannons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.