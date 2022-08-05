A woman and a teenage girl stalked another woman in their car in central Albury and then pulled over, got out and inflicted a savage bashing, a court has heard.
Josephine Trewin, 30, and Felicity Joan Violet Williams, then 18, would have continued the assault had it not been for a passerby pushing them away.
The victim, 44, suffered a fractured cheekbone under her left eye from one of a flurry of punches thrown by Trewin, who did not let-up with her assault.
As this happened, Williams took hold of one of the victim's ankles, dragged her from a front garden bed in Olive Street and pulled her on to the footpath.
The back of the victim's head hit the concrete, "causing a cracking sound" as her assailants kept punching.
Police told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin how the attack then got even more serious, though this time it wasn't Trewin or Williams.
A third person grabbed a paver from the garden bed and threw this at the victim, striking her left elbow and slamming into her ribs.
"This caused the victim immense, immediate pain, as five ribs were fractured, puncturing her lung and causing the victim to struggle for breath," police said.
Williams, now 19, of Logan Road, North Albury, was handed a 12-month prison sentence on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident from the early hours of March 26, though will serve this in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin warned Trewin, who had lived in East Albury but now resided in Victoria, that she, too, faced jail for her crime.
But she won't know her fate, having pleaded guilty to the same charge, until August 17.
Trewin is at risk of full-time jail as without a permanent NSW address she cannot be placed on the same order.
Defence lawyer Rachael Dobson said it was conceded that Trewin's crime "is a serious matter and is at the highest level of such offences".
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs said the assault "only ended because a person intervened".
