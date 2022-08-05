The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga MP suggests using old carriages for another line, but idea is rejected by new custodian

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 5 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old V/Line cars being left in Albury this week ahead of storage at Ettamogah..

A PROPOSAL to mothball former North East V/Line railway carriages to use them for a Mildura passenger service has been rejected by a heritage train operator.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.