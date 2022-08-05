The Border Mail

Time to have a close look at your gear as cold conditions reign

By Russell Mason
August 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CATCHING COD: Gary Cumming christened his new boat with a 64 centimetre cod caught in the Ovens River. Picture: SUPPLIED

G'day, fishos.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.