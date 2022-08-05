Time to have a close look at your gear as cold conditions reign

G'day, fishos.
We've certainly had our share of the crappy weather that also seems to be covering a fair chunk of the country at the moment.
Might be a good weekend to have a close look at your gear.
Maybe a drop of oil on the reels, check all the guides on your rods and clean up your tackle box or tackle boxes.
Just a little reminder too, that chasing a Murray cod won't be allowed after the last day of this month in both NSW and Vic as the season closes and doesn't reopen until December 1.
There are a couple of exceptions, though, with "local" dams, Eildon and Blowering, remaining open all year round along with Copeton, which is further into NSW. On the bright side, the Vic trout season opens on September 1, so at least we have that to look forward to.
Dartmouth (95.93 per cent): was fishing very well, but, as you would imagine, reports this week are thin on the ground. Things haven't changed too much up that way for a while though, so if you get the chance to head up, you could do a lot worse than simply flatlining Tassies. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Hume Dam (92.1 per cent): is pretty much in the same boat, bugger all reports through the week, but fishing very well prior to that.
The reddies had been going very well, the trout are there but numbers are still a tad disappointing, with the odd 600mm plus fish keeping everyone's interest up.
Flat lining Tassies is still the most popular method of chasing them, but there's also been a bit of success for those using lead line to get that bit deeper too.
Murray Below Hume: has been productive directly below the wall, with quite a few trout getting caught and a couple of belters amongst them, one going well over 11lb in the old money.
The water has been high, so the old lead fish are the standby, but soft plastics, with a reasonable weight attached, are also pulling a few.
The crays are still on the chew further downstream, and we're still getting reports of the occasional cod and yella, but the weather will want to improve a bit for most fishos to venture out.
Blowering (93.1 per cent): is ok without being brilliant, a few cod about, but it sounds like Burrinjuck (89.6 per cent) is the pick of the two at the moment, with quite a few cod being caught.
Most reports are from those keen blokes and ladies that are casting into all hours of the night and wee hours of the morning. They certainly put the hours in and deserve all they catch. One fisho landed five over a metre over a 4-day trip, which is a great effort. I don't want to make light of that effort, but remember, there'd be a lot of hours and a lot of casts between them!
Jindabyne (83.03 per cent): continues to impress, with most successful reports revolving around trolling, with a good percentage of those revolving around lures that are pulling down between 3 to 6 metres. Just shows, the more effort you put in, the "luckier" you get!
The Bidgee: has been reasonable too, with a few cod showing up and also crays still on the chew as well.
Eucumbene (41.1 per cent): is creeping up again and fishing well.
Not sure how much white stuff fell up that way in recent days, but reports prior to this rougher weather were very positive, with some quality fish being caught.
Bank fishos, both bait and lure, were picking up a few too, and that should only improve as the Dam continues to rise, you'd expect.
Mulwala (61.3 per cent): was also producing a few cod before reports slowed down.
It jumped over 10 per cent last week and you'd expect it to jump at least that much this week when you consider what's flowing in after this week's rains.
It certainly won't be too long before we see it back to normal.
Hope we get a bit of a break on the weather front, and we can get out and have a crack!
