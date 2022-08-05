The Border Mail
Jackson Weidemann returns for North Albury game due to Port Melbourne bye

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:17am, first published 2:26am
Jackson Weidemann impressed for the Hoppers last season, winning the best and fairest, and he's back for the away game against Lavington.

North Albury will field its strongest defence this season with last year's best and fairest Jackson Weidemann to face Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

