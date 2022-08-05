Man made threat to kill ex-partner, smashed her car after she ended relationship

A magistrate says a young Lavington woman would have held "grave fears for her safety" from threats meted out by her ex-partner following their breakup.
"I'll kill you, I'm going to end your life," Ben Fernandez said after she had arrived at their Rose Street home to collect some personal items to spend the night elsewhere.
Advertisement
When she tried to reverse her car, Fernandez gave chase then struck the vehicle six times with a mallet.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Both headlights were smashed, with several dents to the bonnet and side panels.
"You can't charge me," the unemployed man tried to justify to police after declining to be interviewed following his arrest, "for damaging my own vehicle."
Fernandez, 28, of Lavington, pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation and destroy or damage property.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that these were "serious matters" of domestic violence that put the victim in a "great deal of fear" in front of their two very young children.
"It was a temporary loss of control, if I can put it like that," he said.
Ms McLaughlin said the community "has had enough" of people unable to control their emotions at the end of a relationship.
The court was told Fernandez and the victim, also 28, had been together for five years but there had been a history of domestic violence.
Because of his behaviour, she ended the relationship on July 18. On July 31, about 7pm, he found out she had been seeing another man while they were together.
He phoned, yelling, screaming and making threats.
This, along with several texts, made her anxious so she told Fernandez she would return home to collect some belongings so she could stay with a friend and avoid any confrontation.
She arrived about 10 minutes later, to see Fernandez come down some stairs and into the garage.
They argued then he became "increasingly aggressive".
Advertisement
Fernandez was convicted and fined $1300 and placed on a nine-month community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.