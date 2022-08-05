The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man lashed out at woman at home in front of their two very young children

By Albury Court
August 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man made threat to kill ex-partner, smashed her car after she ended relationship

A magistrate says a young Lavington woman would have held "grave fears for her safety" from threats meted out by her ex-partner following their breakup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.