Stabbing death murder trial to start in Wangaratta next year

A Wangaratta man accused of murder is due to face a Supreme Court trial in March.
Zachary Steven Johnson allegedly stabbed Jaxen Henderson-Gillesby in his neck at Scout Park on August 21 last year.
He was pronounced dead about an hour after the incident.
Johnson appeared before a Supreme Court directions hearing from custody on Friday.
The matter was largely administrative.
The court heard a trial was set to begin in Wangaratta on March 20 next year, but could change.
The court heard one witness would undergo preparatory cross-examination for about 30 to 45 minutes before the trial.
Other matters will be aired ahead of the trial commencing.
Another directions hearing will be held in February.
